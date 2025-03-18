Online quota of darshan tickets to be released today

Tirumala: The TTD will release the online quota of tickets for June for Suprabhatam, Tomala, Archana and Astadala Pada Padmaradhana Seva on March 18 at 10 am.

The online registration for lucky dip of these Seva tickets can be carried out from 10 am on March 18 till March 20.

Devotees who secure the tickets through Lucky Dip will be allotted the tickets if they pay the amount before 12 noon on March 22.

The June month quota of Kalyanotsavam, Unjal Seva, Arjitha Brahmotsavam and Sahasra Deepalankara Seva tickets will be released at 10 am on March 21.

Tickets will be made available to devotees on March 21 at 11 am to participate in the Srivari Jyeshtabhishekam, which will be held from June 9 to 11.

TTD will release the virtual sevas and their darshan slots at 3 pm on March 21.

The TTD will release the Angapradakshinam tokens quota at 10 am on March 22. It will release the Srivani Trust tickets at 11 am on March 22.

It will release the darshan tokents for the aged people, physically challenged at 3 pm on March 22. The TTD will release Rs 300 special entry darshan tickets at 10 am on March 24. For accommodation at Tirumala and Tirupati the quota will be released at 3 pm on March 24.

Devotees are requested to book Srivari Arjita Sevas, darshan tickets and accommodation only through the official website of TTD https://ttdevasthanams.ap.gov.in.