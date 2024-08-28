Only 58 eligible for ‘bedridden’ category

Rajamahendravaram: A recent field investigation revealed that, several people in the Ambedkar Konaseema getting pensions of Rs 15, 000 did not meet the criteria for being considered “bedridden.” The NDA government recently raised the state’s social security pension payments. The new pension rates are as follows: Rs 4,000 for the aged, Rs 6,000 for disabled people (Divyanga), Rs 10,000 for people with long terms medical condations, and Rs 15,000 for bedridden people. Surveys carried out in the Mummidivaram, Katrinakon, and I Polavaram mandals, however, have revealed that some walkers are also getting the Rs 15,000 stipend that is intended only for those who are bedridden.



A group of five medical specialists led by Collector R Mahesh Kumar carried out a field inspection. During an enquiry, it was discovered that only 58 of the 103 recipients of the Rs 15,000 pension were qualified. The remaining beneficiaries should get Rs 6,000, which is the appropriate pension amount for individuals with disabilities, according to the study from medical experts.

Although a large number of applications for the Rs 15,000 pension have been received, only those who are legitimately bedridden should be eligible, according to the authorities.

This discrepancy was discovered as a result of complaints made to the district collector by Divyangan citizens. In addition, individuals receiving dialysis and suffering from chronic kidney disease are given Rs 10,000 by the government each month.