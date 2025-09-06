Only Chandrababu can develop Amaravati: Murali Mohan

Vijayawada: Murali Mohan, Chairman of Jayabheri Constructions, senior TDP leader, actor, and producer, stated that the coalition government led by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will develop Amaravati to compete with global cities.

Speaking at the inauguration of Sreekara Spaces and Structures office, he criticised the previous government for hindering Amaravati’s development with the concept of three capitals.

Mohan emphasised that investing in land always yields profit and that the real estate sector is now experiencing a boom under the new coalition government. He cited his own experience as an example.

Devineni Sudheer, Managing Director of Sreekara Spaces, said the company has successfully completed five projects and plans to launch another 30-acre venture in Kanchikacherla in November. He assured customers that all ventures have the necessary approvals and that the company’s reputation is built on trust. He announced a donation of Rs 1.01 lakh for the development of Amaravati capital city.

TV anchor Varsha advised the audience to invest in land rather than luxury items. She shared that her family’s land investments have doubled in value.

MLA from the East constituency Gadde Rammohan, Corporator Devineni Aparna, Sreekara CEO Y Srinivasa Rao, and office in-charge Aruna were also present at the inauguration.