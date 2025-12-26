3rd Women’s T20I: India eye series against Lanka

Thiruvananthapuram: A dominant India will look to seal the five-match series with another ruthless display when they take on a low-on-confidence Sri Lanka in the third women’s T20 International here on Friday.

India have been outstanding with both the bat and the ball in the first and second T20Is, registering comprehensive eight-wicket and seven-wicket wins respectively in Visakhapatnam to underline their overall dominance over Sri Lanka.

It was India’s ninth win in their last 11 T20Is against the island nation, who last tasted victory against the hosts in July 2024 at Dambulla.

India boast of an enviable batting line-up, with different players stepping up in the two games. While newly-appointed Delhi Capitals captain Jemimah Rodrigues starred in the opening T20I, opener Shafali Verma finished the job in the second.

The bowling unit has been equally sharp, with the spinners calling the shots by restricting Sri Lanka to 121 for 6 and 128 for 9 in the two matches. Youngsters N Shree

Charani, Vaishnavi Sharma and Kranti Gaud have shared the workload effectively, bowling with discipline and control.

India’s bowling depth was on display when experienced all-rounder Deepti Sharma missed the second T20I with a mild fever and Sneh Rana stepped up with a frugal 1 for 11 in four overs.

Fielding was the lone area of concern in the opening game, where India dropped five catches, but they showed marked improvement in the second match with three sharp run-outs.

Led by Harmanpreet Kaur, India will aim to continue raising their standards as the series moves to Thiruvananthapuram, which will host the next three matches.

Sri Lanka, meanwhile, will hope that the change of venue brings a change in their fortune for a side battered by back-to-back heavy defeats. While the gulf in quality has been evident, Sri Lanka will be particularly disappointed by the manner of their batting collapses.