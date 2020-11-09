Only YSRCP striving for BCs' welfare, claims MLC Janga Krishna Murthy

Tadepalli: STATING that the Backward Classes are neither going to believe TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu nor forget his atrocious rule, MLC Janga Krishna Murthy said that all the eligible people were availing the welfare schemes in YSRCP government, which are being implemented relentlessly.

Speaking to the media at the party headquarters here on Sunday, he slammed Naidu for neglecting the BCs during the TDP regime and showing concern while his is in Opposition. BCs would never trust him even if he suddenly started giving prominent roles to the BC leaders in his party, Krishna Murthy said.

"Chandrababu Naidu uses BCs only for elections and after coming to power, he abandons them," he alleged.

Krishna Murthy said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been working for the upliftment of backward sections, ensuring that every eligible person is receiving the welfare benefits. Like no other state in the country, the Chief Minister established 56 BC Corporations and appointed over 600 directors empowering the BCs.

He said that the Chief Minister gave one month's time to those who didn't apply for the welfare schemes like Kapu Nestham, Cheyutha, Vahana Mitra and provided assistance to all the eligible people. As many as 4.39 lakh fresh beneficiaries are being provided with financial assistance spending Rs 737 crore through the welfare schemes.

He said that the government is committed to the welfare of people and ensuring proper implementation of every welfare activity.

Krishnamurthy challenged the Opposition leader to tell what he had done for the BCs during the TDP regime.

He criticised Naidu for betraying BCs and pointed out that former Chief Minister Y S Rajasekhara Reddy had provided four per cent reservation to Muslims.