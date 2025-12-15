Operation AAHT leads to rescue of 11 minors, four held

Tirupati: A routine inspection at Tirupati Railway Station turned into a major rescue operation on Saturday when railway security personnel saved 11 minor children believed to be victims of human trafficking.

The Railway Protection Force (RPF), along with the Government Railway Police (GRP), intercepted the Hazrat Nizamuddin–Thiruvananthapuram Central Express during its stop at Platform No 4 around 2.40 pm. The search was part of ‘Operation Action Against Human Trafficking’ (AAHT), a special campaign aimed at preventing the illegal movement of children through the rail network.

During checks in the general and sleeper coaches, officials noticed a group of children travelling alone. The minors, all under the age of 18, were found to be from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh and were heading towards places like Katpadi and Erode. Their responses during questioning raised red flags, as none of them were accompanied by parents or legal guardians.

Further interaction revealed that the children were being taken by intermediaries for labour-related work. Acting swiftly, the joint team removed the minors from the train and shifted them to the RPF post at Tirupati for safety and further inquiry.

Four men suspected of escorting the children were also detained. They were identified as Ajay Kumar from Bihar’s Supaul district, Shivdesh from Kaushambi in Uttar Pradesh, Mahesh Prasad Kol from Satna in Madhya Pradesh, and Ritesh Kumar Singh from Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

After completing the required procedures, the rescued children were produced before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) of Tirupati district. The committee directed that the minors be placed at the Boys Home in Mangalam, Tirupati, where they will receive care and protection.

The suspected agents were handed over to the GRP, Tirupati, for further investigation. Officials said efforts are underway to determine whether a larger trafficking network is involved.

Railway authorities stated that surveillance and checks under Operation AAHT will be stepped up in the coming days to curb child trafficking and prevent the exploitation of minors under the pretext of employment.