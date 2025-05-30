'Operation Clean Politics' to begin a new era in AP: Naidu

Kadapa: Telugu Desam Party national president and Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday declared that taking inspiration from the Operation Sindoor that eliminated Pakistani terrorists, his government would launch Operation Clean Politics to initiate a new era of positive, progressive politics in the state.

Addressing the concluding session of three-day Mahanadu here, Naidu asserted: “Terrorists are dangerous to the nation, but economic terrorists hiding under political masks are even more dangerous to society and they must be eliminated immediately”.

He said that the state government was on the mission of cleansing politics of those who looted Andhra Pradesh under the guise of governance - through scams in land, sand, wine, and mines. “The public was betrayed with false promises but given harmful substances like ganja and drugs instead. Forests were encroached upon to build estates, hills and lakes were exploited, and an illegal empire was built,” he remarked, referring to the previous YSRCP government.

Naidu said that the TDP was a case study on how a party and governance should function, while the YSRCP was a case study on how a party should not function.

Stating that Mahanadu was a super hit, Chandrababu said Rayalaseema gave an overwhelming verdict in last year’s Assembly polls - 45 out of 52 seats to the TDP-led NDA. “Of these, TDP alone won 40. While YSRCP got only 7 seats in all of Rayalaseema, we got 7 in Kadapa district alone,” he pointed out. The TDP chief said one year ago, the state was in complete disarray and darkness. The previous government had pushed the state back by 30 years, burdening it with Rs 10 lakh crore in debts and Rs 1.2 lakh crore in unpaid bills, he said, adding that the government was paying Rs 40,000 crore for annual interests on loans alone.

“But we didn’t panic. We faced the challenge with experience and determination. Brick by brick, we are rebuilding the devastated state. In just one year, we've shown what good governance looks like,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that the previous government’s misdeeds and land mafia caused great suffering. I have never seen such massive land scams in my long political career, he said. Naidu remarked that he could never forget the role of youth in the party’s recent victory. “If we provide opportunities to youth, they will achieve miracles. That’s why I announced on the first day of my tenure that we would create 20 lakh jobs - and I am working hard to achieve it.

Investments worth Rs 7.5 lakh crore have come in and they are expected to create jobs for 6 lakh people,” Naidu explained.

He said that the state government would transform Amaravati into a Quantum Valley. “We attracted major companies like Google and TCS to Visakhapatnam. Reliance, ArcelorMittal, BPCL, NTPC, and LG are investing in the state. We will turn the state into a global hub of the knowledge economy and provide both employment and work-from-home opportunities. We have a special blueprint for Rayalaseema’s development,” he said.