Opposition against MLA intensifies in YSRCP
- Party high command suspends Kotturu mandal parishad vice-president who led dissidents in the party, instead of addressing their concerns
- This has further widened the gap between party leaders and MLA Reddy Shanthi
- The rift is likely to cause damage to winning prospects of the party
Srikakulam: Opposition is mounting to YSRCP Pathapatnam MLA Reddy Shanthi by the day. For the last two years second-rung leaders have been maintaining distance from the MLA in Kotturu, Hiramandal, Meliaputti, Pathapatnam and LN Peta mandals in the constituency.
These leaders, who have not been attending her official programmes in the constituency, finally revolted against her under the aegis of Kotthuru mandal parishad vice-president Lothugedda Thulasi Vara Prasada Rao and held several meetings against her. They also staged demonstrations and took out rallies against the ‘dictatorial attitude’ of the MLA. They also passed a resolution warning the party high command to change the MLA candidate in the upcoming elections.
But instead of placating the dissidents, the party suspended Thulasi Vara Prasada Rao from the party. As expected, this further intensified opposition to the MLA.
Along with the Thulasi Vara Prasada Rao, other leaders in the Kotturu mandal and other mandals raised their voice against the MLA’s attitude. Thulasi Vara Prasada Rao brought the alleged failures of Reddy Shanthi to the notice of party senior leader Sajjala RamaKrishna Reddy on several occasions and he led the dissent group. As the party suspended him, it further widened the gap between the MLA and party leaders in the constituency, which is expected to cause more harm to the party.