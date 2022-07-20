Opposition creating ruckus ahead of Chandrababu Naidu's tour: Minister Gudivada Amarnath

Vijayawada: Rejecting 'malicious propaganda' by TDP about the relief measures in the flood-affected areas, minister for industries Gudivada Amarnath said that the state government is efficiently handling the flood situation and slammed the opposition for creating unrest among the public and trying to mislead them ahead of TDP chief N Chandrababu's tour in flood-hit areas.

Addressing a press conference at YSRCP central office in Tadepalli on Tuesday, the minister refuted news reports published by some vernacular media stating that it was all part of the opposition TDP's mind game to create a roadmap for Naidu's tour in flood-affected areas. He said that the government was extending all the support to the flood-affected families and played an active role in shifting to relief camps, besides providing ration supplies and financial aid of Rs 2,000, which no other chief minister had done in the past. In this context, he questioned the part the former chief minister Chandrababu Naidu played during TDP rule during the floods, apart from promoting himself in disasters like Hudhud.

Asserting that Godavari floods have come much earlier this year, Amarnath said that the state government had reacted immediately and evacuated people to safer places on a war footing, ensuring that that there should be no loss of life. The Chief Minister had actively reviewed the flood situation and put the officials, including district authorities, on high alert, he said and flayed a section of media for misleading the public with 'evil propaganda'.

The minister said that TDP leaders and their allies couldn't digest government's successful tackling of floods and hence circulating 'false news' that elderly people were not being supplied with food, children were not given milk, and animals were suffering without fodder. He said that the government has been extending all its support to the flood victims and added that people are not going to fall in the opposition 'trap'.