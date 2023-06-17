Opposition is no match for us, says YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Mallayapalem(Krishna district): Stating that the YSRCP is the ‘heartbeat of the poor’, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the threat from TDP and Jana Sena to the YSRCP in the next elections is not worth considering.

Addressing a huge public meeting here on Friday, the Chief Minister said that the opposition parties, which, he said, don’t have even candidates to contest in all 175 constituencies, should not be equated with the YSRCP which took birth from the aspirations of the people.

Politics of YSRCP is linked with people while TDP and Jana Sena are depending on political gimmicks and ‘mischievous and malicious’ campaign of their friendly media, he alleged, adding that YSRCP will take on the ‘pack of political wolves’ alone in the next elections due in 10 months.

“I do politics for the sake of people without depending on support from any other political party whereas you do it to gain power to pursue the policy of plunder, stash and devour with the support of foster son, friendly media,” he said attacking TDP.

Coming down heavily on Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan, the Chief Minister said that the ‘package star’, who has sacrificed his life for serving the TDP, is drawing immense pleasure from his Varahi vehicle.

“Fifteen years after forming his political party, the Jana Sena leader is unabashedly claiming that he would enter the Assembly after the next elections and no one can stop him,” said the Chief Minister mocking his recent statements.

It may be noted here that Pawan Kalyan launched Jana Sena Party in 2014.

He also made fun of Chandrababu Naidu’s appeals to the people to give him another chance. “Naidu can’t dare to seek votes for what he had done to the people as he had no achievements to his credit. Instead, he is seeking one more chance making false assurances and promising golden future to them,” he remarked, adding Naidu has no moral right to seek votes.

While Naidu didn’t implement welfare schemes during this term and also opposed distribution of house sites to the poor in the APCRDA (Amaravati) region as he is ‘anti-poor’, the government began introducing reforms in every sector within six months of coming to power, the Chief Minister said.

The government has spent Rs 2.16 lakh crore on various welfare schemes in the last four years and brought revolutionary changes in most sectors.

“Take the welfare benefits you have received as the yardstick and stand by me in the next elections as a sister, mother, father, grandfather and brother and bring victory to YSRCP as I depend on you fully,” he urged the people, saying they should not be misled by the ‘false propaganda’ unleashed by the opposition.