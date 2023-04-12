Opposition resorting to false campaign on Visakha steel: Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy

Vijayawada: Opposition parties, including Left parties are resorting to false campaign on Visakha steel plant by stating that the Telangana government was filing bid to purchase steel plant, said government advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy.

Speaking to media persons at party office in Tadepalli on Tuesday, he said that Visakha steel is sentiment of Andhra people. He said that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy approached the Central government with a constructive proposal to prevent privatisation of VSP. "Chief Minister demanded allotment of captive mines. He is committed for protecting Visakha steel plant and suggested proposals for its survival," he explained.

Ramakrishna Reddy said a section of media has been resorting to false campaign on Visakha steel plant without going through expression of interest issued by the RINL. He said the opposition parties are unable to digest the increasing patronage to YSRCP government from people for implementing welfare schemes. He said TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu stands first in supporting privatisation of any sector.