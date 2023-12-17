Organ donation awareness programme held

Anantapur: The NSS Unit of Central University of Andhra Pradesh organised an awareness programme on organ donation here on Saturday. Considering the situation in India, where lakhs of people die due to the non-availability of organs, the NSS unit of CUAP has taken up the initiative to create awareness of the importance of organ donation among students.

Dr VLVN Narendra Kumar from the Department of English was the guest speaker at the event. In his speech, he highlighted the privilege of having a healthy body and how organ donation can give the same boon to

someone else.

A video was screened portraying the importance of organ donation in India. The students were also briefed on the process of signing up for organ donation through the National Organa and Tissue Transplant Organisation.

Students from various departments have participated in the event. Dr G Gurajada and Dr Shreya coordinated the event.