Organizers stop distribution of ayurvedic preparation at Krishnapatnam

Nellore: Organizers stopped distribution of ayurvedic preparation at Krishnapatnam village due to scarcity of raw material and also as thousands of people flooded for receiving it. It may be recalled that preparation maker Bonigi Anandaiah and Sarvepalli legislator K Govardhan Reddy formally launched the distribution where thousands of people surrounded.



Police failed to control the mobs rushing towards the village for getting the preparation and the stocks ended within a short span. Organizers finally decided to stop distribution till they procure raw material in huge quantities for meeting the demand and also take up crowd management procedures for avoiding any unforeseen instances.

In fact, not only infected but also others on critical condition were also brought to the village on ambulance services and on their own vehicles for treatment which made the organizers on tenterhooks whether to continue the process or to discontinue due to draining stocks. The State Government also hadn't provided any permission for distributing the preparation which also made the organizers apprehensive.

Further, as per the suggestion of the Ayush medical team, organizers have distributed only oral medicine and skipped the eye drops which are likely to create any damage to the eyes of the users in long run.



