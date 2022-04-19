Orvakal airport bags Pradhan Mantri Excellence Award

Kurnool: The Civil Aviation department has announced that the Uyyalavada Narasimha Reddy airport in Orvakal, has been selected for Pradhan Mantri Excellence Award. The award is likely to be presented on April 21.

The Orvakal airport was constructed at a cost of Rs 155 crore and it was inaugurated by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on March 25 last year. Since its inauguration, the flight services have been resumed to Bengaluru, Chennai and Visakhapatnam. The first flight, IndiGo airlines, with 52 passengers flew from Bengaluru and landed at Orvakal airport.

Again, the same flight took off from Orvakal airport to Bengaluru with 72 passengers. On the same day, another flight to Visakhapatnam was also started. The passengers are all given a warm welcome at Orvakal airport. Since the resumption of flights from Orvakal airport, a minimum of 2,350 passengers were travelled in the flights, stated a source of Airport Authority of India.

The Central Civil Aviation department after identifying the services being provided to the passengers, has selected Orvakal airport to receive the Pradhan Mantri Excellence Award under Central Aviation Scheme (Udan) Innovation Central Category Administration 2020.