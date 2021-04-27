Out-patient services paused at GGH in Guntur

Guntur: The out-patient (OP) medical services have been temporarily stopped at Government General Hospital (GGH) here in the backdrop of increasing number of Covid-19 cases and increasing work pressure on the doctors at GGH. Except medical emergency cases, the doctors at GGH are giving top priority to the Covid-19 cases.

Every day on an average over 4,000 out-patients come to the GGH from Guntur and neighbouring districts for better treatment. As the GGH stopped OP medical services, the poor patients who come to GGH for medical services and medicines are facing a lot of inconvenience. When the coronavirus positive cases were on rise, some of the doctors and nurses went on leave in the GGH. As a result, the work burden increased on the doctors, nurses and other medical staff. When there is no OP, the poor patients have no option but go to private hospitals for treatment. The demand for private doctors and hospitals has increased. There is heavy rush of patients at RMP doctors as well due to Covid-19. Private doctors increased their consultation fee. Taking the situation into consideration, the private doctors are exploiting the poor and collecting thousands of rupees for tests and medicines.

Meanwhile, doctors and nurses are busy in treating the Covid-19 patients.

GGH superintendent Dr G Prabhavati said, "Due to increase of Covid-19 cases, we have stopped OP medical services and giving top priority for Covid-19 cases."