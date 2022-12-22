Outsourcing sanitary staff protest over salary dues

Allagadda (Nandyal): Demanding payment of pending salaries, outsourcing sanitary workers staged a protest at the municipal office in Allagadda on Wednesday. Later, the protestors submitted a representation to Commissioner AV Ramesh Babu.

Speaking to the media, the outsourcing sanitary workers union president Venkataiah said that they are not paid the salaries for the last three months, though they have been working relentlessly day and night to keep the town neat and clean. He alleged that the officials are neither identifying their services nor taking steps to pay salaries regularly, despite they are toiling round-the-clock. Though the issue was taken to the notice of the officials concerned on several occasions, there was no response, he lamented. Venkataiah said they were forced to borrow money from friends and money lenders to support their families, by assuring to return the amount once they get their salaries. 'Now, money lenders are pressurising us to repay the borrowed amount along with interest,' he informed.

The union leader said hardly three days are left for Christmas, which is the main festival. He questioned how they can celebrate the festival if the salaries are not paid on time.

He pointed out that the issue was taken to the notice of Commissioner AV Ramesh Babu on December 11, urging him to clear the pending salaries so that they can celebrate Christmas festival. But the Commissioner has not taken any action till date, he said.