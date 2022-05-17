Over 1 lakh download Disha app in one day

Machilipatnam (Krishna District): Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal reiterated that Disha App is unique and the best in emergency response mechanism in the country. Disha app's SOS reacts fast and the women or anybody would get immediate help, he added.

During the mega app registration drive undertaken on May 13, police personnel helped more than one lakh women to download Disha apps on their mobiles. The SP congratulated police personnel for achieving a new record and thanked everyone who strove to achieve the unprecedented record.

Siddharth Kaushal felicitated and presented rewards and mementoes to 22 police personnel in general and 12 women police officers in particular, in addition to three station house officers.

The SP recalled that the DGP congratulated the Krishna district police for the achievement and MP Vijayasai Reddy also patted the district police for setting a new record on his Twitter handle.

He appealed to the women to use the app for their safety and if anyone was left they should also download the app.

Additional SP N Venkata Ramanjaneyulu, Disha DSP Rajiv Kumar, the police officers, staff and women police were present.