Live
- Khalistani supporter posing as Ram Bhakt arrested in Ayodhya
- Legal Circles 21-01-2024
- 30 lakh funds to each panchayat: Mohit Reddy
- Dalit, Kapu & Kamma voters dominate Pamarru
- Constituency where celebrities lose, commoners triumph
- After Wednesday setback, markets looking for triggers
- TDP may field Subba Reddy in Dhone
- All set for YSRCP rebel MP Raju's entry into TDP
- Over 1,000 Cong activistst for Vijayawada
- Naidu terms Jagan a ‘traitor to tribals’
Just In
Over 1,000 Cong activistst for Vijayawada
Highlights
Over one thousand Congress party activists under the aegis of PCC working president Sk Masthan Vali went to Vijayawada to welcome new PCC Y S Sharmila who is taking charge as the PCC chief in Vijayawada on Sunday.
Guntur : Over one thousand Congress party activists under the aegis of PCC working president Sk Masthan Vali went to Vijayawada to welcome new PCC Y S Sharmila who is taking charge as the PCC chief in Vijayawada on Sunday.
About one hundred and fifty vehicles started from Ponnur Road in Guntur and left for Vijayawada.
A large number of Congress party activists led by MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy also started in Mangalagiri to Vijayawada.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS