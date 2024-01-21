Over 1,000 Cong activistst for Vijayawada

Guntur : Over one thousand Congress party activists under the aegis of PCC working president Sk Masthan Vali went to Vijayawada to welcome new PCC Y S Sharmila who is taking charge as the PCC chief in Vijayawada on Sunday.

About one hundred and fifty vehicles started from Ponnur Road in Guntur and left for Vijayawada.

A large number of Congress party activists led by MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy also started in Mangalagiri to Vijayawada.