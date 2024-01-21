  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Over 1,000 Cong activistst for Vijayawada

Over 1,000 Cong activistst for Vijayawada
x
Highlights

Over one thousand Congress party activists under the aegis of PCC working president Sk Masthan Vali went to Vijayawada to welcome new PCC Y S Sharmila who is taking charge as the PCC chief in Vijayawada on Sunday.

Guntur : Over one thousand Congress party activists under the aegis of PCC working president Sk Masthan Vali went to Vijayawada to welcome new PCC Y S Sharmila who is taking charge as the PCC chief in Vijayawada on Sunday.

About one hundred and fifty vehicles started from Ponnur Road in Guntur and left for Vijayawada.

A large number of Congress party activists led by MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy also started in Mangalagiri to Vijayawada.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X