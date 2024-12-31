Over 25,000 students take part in mega scholarship test in Kuppam

Tirupati: In a groundbreaking initiative, Crack Academy has partnered with the Kuppam Area Development Authority (KADA) to conduct a mega scholarship test in the entire Kuppam constituency. This initiative, part of Crack Academy’s CSR programme, is aimed at identifying and nurturing academic talent from the region.

The scholarship test held on Monday has witnessed participation from over 25,000 students across 200+ schools and colleges in Kuppam. Crack Academy will award scholarships to the top 100 performers, providing financial aid and access to premium courses designed to help students excel in their academic and professional journeys.

Neeraj Kansal, CEO and Founder of Crack Academy, expressed his ex-citement about the collaboration, stating, “We are thrilled to join hands with the Andhra Pradesh government for this transformative initiative. Through this mega test, we aim to recognise the potential of young minds and equip them with the resources needed to achieve their dreams”.

He further highlighted the importance of fostering education in tier-2 and tier-3 regions, saying that this collaboration is a step towards bridging the gap in access to quality education. The test has garnered significant interest, with registrations pouring in from schools and col-leges across the constituency.

Students who qualify for the scholarship will receive comprehensive support, including access to Crack Academy’s flagship courses, worth over Rs 50,000 per student. This will enable them to prepare for com-petitive exams and achieve their career aspirations. The collaboration between Crack Academy and the AP government, represents a shared vision of transforming education in Kuppam. The mega test is ex-pected to set a benchmark for similar initiatives across other constitu-encies, fostering an environment where every student has the chance to succeed.