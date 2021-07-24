Over 5 lakh students clear senior Inter : Minister Adimalupu Suresh

Amaravati: Minister for Education A Suresh released results of Intermediate second year public examinations on Friday.

The results were declared based on the marks achieved by candidates in three best subjects in tenth class with 30 per cent weightage marks, 70 per cent weightage marks basing on the marks obtained in all subjects in Intermediate first year, explained the Minister. All the students, who appeared for the examinations, were declared passed keeping in view the safety of students during the present Covid pandemic, said Suresh.

The minister said 5,19,797 students passed in Intermediate second year examination, including 5,08,672 regular students and 11,125 private students. Students can download their marks sheet from the Intermediate website bie.ap.gov.in from 5 pm on July 26.

He said the Intermediate examinations scheduled to commence on March 5 earlier were postponed due to the Covid pandemic and Supreme Court orders.