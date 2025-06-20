Over 8.5 lakh registered for Mega Yogandhra

Rajamahendravaram: As part of the ‘Yogandhra’ programme, the main district-level event will be held near the Arts College on the Grand Trunk Road here on Friday, announced district collector P Prasanthi. She said that yoga sessions will be conducted at 14 different locations across the city under the supervision of various government departments. The Forest Department has made special arrangements for the Yogandhra programme in a large scale at Nagaravanam, located in the Diwancheruvu area. Highlighting the scale of participation, the collector informed that over 8.51 lakh people are expected to take part in the Yogandhra programme across more than 5,500 locations in the district.

District officials urged people to actively take part in the programme and make yoga a part of their daily routine for a healthier lifestyle. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, in a video conference held on Thursday, reviewed the progress of the ongoing ‘Yogandhra’ campaign with district collectors across the state. He emphasised that the month-long programme has now entered its final phase and stressed the need for effective coordination during the last two days to ensure maximum participation and impact.

During the interaction, Collector Prasanthi informed the Chief Minister that the district had set a target of enrolling 7,71,000 participants, but exceeded expectations with 8,61,979 people registering for the programme.