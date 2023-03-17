P Chandrasekhar Reddy declared elected as MLC from East Rayalaseema Teacher Constituency

YSRCP candidate P. Chandra Sekhar Reddy has been declared elected for Prakasam Nellore Chittoor district Teacher Constituency with a margin of 1056 votes. District Collector M Harinarayanan Returning Officer has presented the declaration letter to him on Friday here.

Meanwhile, YSRCP has clean sweeped in local body quota MLC elections. It secured all 9 seats. YSRCP candidates were unanimously elected in 5 of these seats. In the remaining 4 seats where the elections were held, the candidates of YSRCP registered victory. Polling for these four seats was held on 13th of this month.