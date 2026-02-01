P4 aims to reduce inequality and boost local employment: CM

Kuppam: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu held an interaction in Kuppam with representatives of Megha Engineering, Adani Foundation and TVS Private Limited, along with members of Golden Families, as part of the P4 initiative on Saturday.

The companies have adopted three mandals in the Kuppam constituency to support poor families through livelihood and skill development programmes.

Speaking at the programme, a representative of Megha Engineering said that at present they have helped 100 families in Ramakuppam mandal by providing livelihood opportunities.

He explained that the company is giving skill development training and offering jobs to trained beneficiaries within Megha Engineering itself.

Steps are also being taken to increase the income of Golden Families.

A representative of TVS Private Limited said that the company has identified 30 families and is supporting them, and that more Golden Families will be adopted in the coming days.

He added that TVS is providing skill training based on the needs of its plant so that local people can get suitable employment.

Representatives of the Golden Families thanked the Chief Minister for introducing the P4 scheme.

One beneficiary shared that because of local employment opportunities, there is no longer a need to leave his mother and migrate to another place for work.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister asked companies to focus on how much skills can be improved through proper training and stressed that poor families should be gradually brought onto a path of growth.

He said financial support should go hand in hand with improving literacy and providing employment.

Chandrababu Naidu suggested exploring different livelihood options such as horticulture, dairy and sericulture, and advised that landless families should be guided towards alternative livelihoods like animal husbandry.

He said that if 500 to 700 families are formed into clusters and closely monitored, visible change will happen.

The Chief Minister explained that the P4 programme is being implemented with the aim of reducing inequalities in society and that adopting multiple income models can help increase the wealth of poor families.