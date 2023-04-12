Paderu: Collector Sumeet Kumar inspects buildings for storing EVMs

Paderu (ASR district): District Collector Sumeet Kumar said the old building of the girls' hostel will be set up as an EVM godown in the local Government Degree College, after inspecting buildings required to store EVMs here on Tuesday. He also inspected the mini stadium (archery training) building opposite Kummariputtu Gurukulam.

The Collector said that one of the three government offices in the Degree College premises will be shifted to the Archery training building. The remaining two offices will be accommodated in the ITDA office. The engineering officers were ordered to paint the archery training centre and repair the toilets.

Sumeet Kumar suggested that the windows of the building, intended for securing the EVMs in the degree college, should be completely closed. Paderu Tahsildar V Trinadha Rao Naidu, Tribal Welfare Department EE DVRM Raju and DEE Anudeep accompanied the Collector during the inspection.