Paderu: Redressel Cell to help martyrs families

Paderu: District collector Sumit Kumar along with Superintendent of Police Tuhin Sinha and district officials paid floral tributes to the martyrs on the occasion of Police Martyrs’ Day on Saturday at CAH School Ground, Talarisinghi in Paderu, the district headquarters of Alluri Sitarama Raju district.



SP Tuhin Sinha praised police officers who have sacrificed their lives in the course of service. District collector Sumit Kumar attended the programme as the chief guest. District police personnel organised a parade and paid homage to the martyrs.

SP Tuhina Sinha informed that a Redressel Cell will be set up in the District Police Office to resolve the issues of the family members of the deceased policemen.

They can call on toll-free number 9346912018 to register the issue. The SP said that “we are committed to provide all possible assistance to the families of the police martyrs.”

Family members of martyrs, Additional SP, Chinthapalli K Pratap Siva Kishore, Paderu ASP K Dheeraj, B Venugopal, DSP (Disha), DSB CI L Himagiri, police officers and staff were present on the occasion.