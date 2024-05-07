Padmaja Campaigns for Janasena NDA MLA Candidate in Visakha South Constituency

Padmaja, wife of Vamsi Krishna who is running for joint MLA candidate in the South Constituency, recently visited apartments in Assam Gardens and Neelammavepachettu area to campaign for the upcoming election. Padmajagaru received a great response from the apartment dwellers, who assured her that they would vote for the joint candidate without any need for a change in government.

During her visit, Mrs. Padmajagaru also met with the women of Gauri Seva Sangam in the Neelamma Vepachettu area, who had participated in the Mata Manti program. She discussed their well-being and was pleased to receive support from all the women of Gauri Sangam for the Janasena party.

The campaign was also attended by 33 Ward Janasena Corporator Bisetti Vasanthalaxmigaru, GK Garu, Janasena Ward President Akula Raju, as well as leaders and activists from Janasena and TDP. The event was successful in garnering support for the Janasena joint MLA candidate in the upcoming election.