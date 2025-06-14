Padmaja takes charge as I&PR AD in Kadapa

Kadapa: Padmaja took charge as the new Assistant Director (AD) of the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department in YSR Kadapa district on Friday.

Previously serving in Chittoor, she joined on routine transfer and expressed her commitment to strengthening media outreach and journalist welfare under the guidance of District Collector Sridhar Cherukuri.

On the same occasion, a warm farewell was organised for outgoing officials including DI PRO P Venugopal Reddy, transferred to Sri Sathya Sai district, Divisional PRO Mastan Saheb, and Senior Assistant Jayashantha Sharifa, posted to Annamayya district.

They were felicitated by staff and colleagues, who appreciated their dedicated service and wished them success in future roles. Officials including AEIE Srinivasa Rao, Divisional PRO Sunil Sagar, PRO Ravikumar, and other staff participated.