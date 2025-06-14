Live
- Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Boeing Issues Support Statement Following Air India Flight 171 Crash
- Indian Government Mourns Air India Crash Victims As Rescue Operations Continue
- Air India Plane Crash: All You Need to Know About the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner
- Pilot gave Mayday call to Ahmedabad ATC before crash
- Boeing shares plunge over 6 pc in pre-market trade after Ahmedabad plane crash
- Air India plane crash: Control rooms set up in Ahmedabad, New Delhi
- Air India Flight 171 Crash: Gautam Adani, Priyanka Gandhi, Rajnath Singh and Others Express Condolences
- Amit Shah Reacts to Air India Flight AI171 Crash in Ahmedabad
- Breaking: Flight AI171 Crashes After Takeoff; Air India Chairman Expresses Deep Sorrow
Padmaja takes charge as I&PR AD in Kadapa
Kadapa: Padmaja took charge as the new Assistant Director (AD) of the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department in YSR Kadapa district on...
Kadapa: Padmaja took charge as the new Assistant Director (AD) of the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department in YSR Kadapa district on Friday.
Previously serving in Chittoor, she joined on routine transfer and expressed her commitment to strengthening media outreach and journalist welfare under the guidance of District Collector Sridhar Cherukuri.
On the same occasion, a warm farewell was organised for outgoing officials including DI PRO P Venugopal Reddy, transferred to Sri Sathya Sai district, Divisional PRO Mastan Saheb, and Senior Assistant Jayashantha Sharifa, posted to Annamayya district.
They were felicitated by staff and colleagues, who appreciated their dedicated service and wished them success in future roles. Officials including AEIE Srinivasa Rao, Divisional PRO Sunil Sagar, PRO Ravikumar, and other staff participated.