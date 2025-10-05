Paidithalli Ammavari Festivities Kick Off in Vizianagaram

The Vizianagaram festivals have commenced in grand style. Ministers Anitha, Kondapalli Srinivas, and TDP State President Palla Srinivas inaugurated the celebrations by raising the flag on a stage set up opposite the Paiditalli temple in the city.

As part of the festivities, a large rally was organised, featuring various cultural performances that were well received. Prior to the events, Minister Anitha and other leaders paid a visit to the Paidilli Ammavari temple.

Prominent attendees included MP Kalisetty Appalanaidu, MLA Aditi Gajapathiraju, MLC Gade Srinivasulu Naidu, DCCB Chairman Kimidi Nagarjuna, and several others.