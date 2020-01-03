Pakistan government agrees to release Telugu Fishermen on January 6
The efforts of YCRCP MP Vijayasai Reddy has fetched good results as the Pakistan government has agreed to release Telugu fishers from their jails. The same was reported to the Indian Foreign Ministry. Pakistan will reportedly hand over as many as 20 fishers from Srikakulam and Vijayanagaram districts to Indian authorities on January 6 near the Wagah border.
The Pakistan government has sent a list of Telugu fishers to the Indian Foreign Ministry who were arrested in 2018 citing they have entered Pakistani territory. The matter was brought to the notice by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy while he was in Yatra. Since then, MP Vijayasai Reddy has been putting pressure on the Foreign Ministry and finally succeeded in bringing back the fishermen to state.
Here is the list of fisheries that Pakistan government has released
S. Kishore
Nikarandas Dhanaraj
Garamatti
M. Rambabu
S. Apparao
Rama Rao
Baadi Appanna
M.Guruvas
Nakka Appanna
Nakka Narasing
V. Samuel
Keerrayya
D.Surai Narayanan
Kanda Mani
Korada Venkatesh
Serada Kalyan
Kesham Raju
Bhairava
Sanyasirao
Sumant