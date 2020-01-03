Pakistan government agrees to release Telugu Fishermen on January 6

The efforts of YCRCP MP Vijayasai Reddy has fetched good results as the Pakistan government has agreed to release Telugu fishers from their jails. The same was reported to the Indian Foreign Ministry. Pakistan will reportedly hand over as many as 20 fishers from Srikakulam and Vijayanagaram districts to Indian authorities on January 6 near the Wagah border.



The Pakistan government has sent a list of Telugu fishers to the Indian Foreign Ministry who were arrested in 2018 citing they have entered Pakistani territory. The matter was brought to the notice by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy while he was in Yatra. Since then, MP Vijayasai Reddy has been putting pressure on the Foreign Ministry and finally succeeded in bringing back the fishermen to state.

Here is the list of fisheries that Pakistan government has released

S. Kishore

Nikarandas Dhanaraj

Garamatti

M. Rambabu

S. Apparao

Rama Rao

Baadi Appanna

M.Guruvas

Nakka Appanna

Nakka Narasing

V. Samuel

Keerrayya

D.Surai Narayanan

Kanda Mani

Korada Venkatesh

Serada Kalyan

Kesham Raju

Bhairava

Sanyasirao

Sumant