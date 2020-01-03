Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Pakistan government agrees to release Telugu Fishermen on January 6

Pakistan government agrees to release Telugu Fishermen on January 6
Highlights

The efforts of YCRCP MP Vijayasai Reddy has fetched good results as the Pakistan government has agreed to release Telugu fishers from their jails.

The efforts of YCRCP MP Vijayasai Reddy has fetched good results as the Pakistan government has agreed to release Telugu fishers from their jails. The same was reported to the Indian Foreign Ministry. Pakistan will reportedly hand over as many as 20 fishers from Srikakulam and Vijayanagaram districts to Indian authorities on January 6 near the Wagah border.

The Pakistan government has sent a list of Telugu fishers to the Indian Foreign Ministry who were arrested in 2018 citing they have entered Pakistani territory. The matter was brought to the notice by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy while he was in Yatra. Since then, MP Vijayasai Reddy has been putting pressure on the Foreign Ministry and finally succeeded in bringing back the fishermen to state.

Here is the list of fisheries that Pakistan government has released

S. Kishore

Nikarandas Dhanaraj

Garamatti

M. Rambabu

S. Apparao

Rama Rao

Baadi Appanna

M.Guruvas

Nakka Appanna

Nakka Narasing

V. Samuel

Keerrayya

D.Surai Narayanan

Kanda Mani

Korada Venkatesh

Serada Kalyan

Kesham Raju

Bhairava

Sanyasirao

Sumant

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
AP Govt3 Jan 2020 9:26 AM GMT

AP Govt's Landmark Decision On RTC Merger

CM Jagan Reddy once again hints about mooting of three capitals at Eluru meeting
CM Jagan Reddy once again hints about mooting of three capitals...
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Downplays Kota Hospital Deaths
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Downplays Kota Hospital Deaths
CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launches Revamped YSR Arogyasri Pilot Project in Eluru
CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launches Revamped YSR Arogyasri Pilot...
PM Narendra Modi calls for revolution in science, technology in India
PM Narendra Modi calls for revolution in science, technology in...


Top