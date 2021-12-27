Palakole: Work for 'Ghar Wapsi,' Bhagwat tells RSS cadre

Palakole: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday gave a clarion call to those, who left Hindu religion and embraced other faiths, to return to Hindu religion.

He was chief guest at 'Godavari Sangamam' programme organised by the RSS at Palakole in West Godavari district. He appealed to the RSS activists that it was their prime responsibility to bring back the people, who converted to other religions and urged them to work for 'Ghar Wapsi' of the converted lot.

He appealed to the people to take a pledge for propagation and protection of Hindu culture and values, besides protecting and respecting the dignity of women. He also gave a call for 'selfless unity' among believers of Hinduism. He said that Swadharma is always good and Paradharma is harmful to the individual as well as the nation. Bhagwat said that as per Hindu tradition, there is no specific issue regarding change of religion. "We will not treat other religious people as our enemies," he stressed.

Bhagwat said that Akhand Bharat should be the ultimate goal of every Hindu and should always be ready to protect dharma and to fight against Adharma activities. He stressed that Hindus never thought that other religions should be destroyed. He said, "We never made any attempt to convert people of other religions. But many people are vigorously attempting, forcing and giving bribes to change the religion. We should take steps and responsibility to control such malpractices collectively. Keep making efforts to make people, who had left Hinduism, to rejoin the Sanatana Dharma. We will have to ensure no one leaves Hindu religion."

The RSS chief laid emphasis on Hindu unity and said that the followers of the religion should work selflessly and tirelessly by sacrificing their ego. To make his point clear, he also narrated the story of constant wars between gods and demons for the power over heaven.