Palamaneru: One dies after speeding car crashes into railing

Palamaneru: A car driver died and five members in a family were injured when the speeding car crashes into railing on highway at Nagamangalam near Palamaneru on Sunday.

According to Palamaneru police, a speeding car travelling with six persons including the driver had overturned at Nagamangalam after crashed into railing.

Locals shifted the injured in 108 ambulance to Palamaneru government hospital where the driver Raju,43 breathed his last while undergoing treatment.

The five family members including Venkateswarlu, wife Venkata Ramanamma, daughter Kusuma Kumari, son-in-law Narasimha and son Sairam were sustained grievous injuries. Police sent the driver's body for post-mortem.

Police said the family members were going to Bengaluru from Kandukuru of Prakasam district for marriage alliance of Sairam.