Just In
Palle Raghunath Reddy organises bike rally as part of Jayaho BC in Krishnapuram
The bike rally organized by former minister Palle Raghunath Reddy, as part of the Jayaho BC program, started from Krishnapuram in Bukkapatnam Mandal. Telugu Desam Party leaders and activists from all over the mandal participated in the rally.
The rally visited various villages and paid tributes to the idol of Valmiki. The people in each village welcomed the rally with garlands and flowers. Later, a meeting was organized near Bukkapatnam RTC bus stand, where BC leaders, Telugu Desam Party leaders, activists, and Jana Sena leaders participated.
Palle Raghunath Reddy addressed the gathering and stated that the BC government is coming and will solve all the problems. He emphasized that the Telugu Desam Party was founded by NTR for the poor and underprivileged, and BCs have been given priority in various fields. Jana Sena leaders also stressed the importance of the upcoming elections and urged everyone to work hard.