Panchakarla says people will teach YSRCP a befitting lesson

Visakhapatnam: Jana Sena Party (JSP) Visakhapatnam rural president Panchkarla Ramesh Babu said that those who confine themselves to making baseless allegations, criticising JSP chief K Pawan Kalyan will not get even a deposit in their respective constituencies in the upcoming polls.

Speaking to the media here on Monday, he demanded that the ruling YSRCP should explain what it has done to the Kapus so far. He said that Kapu voters would teach a befitting lesson to the YSRCP in the 2024 polls. He alleged that after YS Jagan Mohan Reddy became Chief Minister, he has been criticising JSP chief Pawan Kalyan through the ministers belonging to the Kapu caste.

After the TDP-JSP combined campaign, insecurity among the ruling party has touched an all-time high, he observed. “Their attacks against the TDP-JSP combine have intensified further. JSP did not come into existence based on any particular community. It is for all the communities,” Ramesh Babu said.

Whenever Pawan Kalyan completes his public meeting, the Chief Minister is making ministers, including Ambati Rambabu, Gudivada Amarnath and MLA Perni Venkatramaiah (Nani) pick up the mic and talk against the JSP chief, he pointed out.

The former MLA opined that if Jagan Mohan Reddy really liked the Kapus, he would not be criticising them like he is doing right now.

He made it clear that Pawan Kalyan earns crores of rupees through films and he does not need to take any further package from any party.

Referring to the remarks made by Kapu Sankshema Sangham president Harirama Jogaiah's son Surya Prakash against Pawan Kalyan, Ramesh Babu wondered why could not Jogaiah control his son.

Ramesh Babu opined that the YSRCP ministers and MLAs will not be forgiven. Jana Sena corporator P Murthy Yadav and Chodavaram in-charge P V S N Raju participated in the meeting.