Panchayat Elections row: Governor should intervene and sort it out, says Yanamala Ramakrishnudu

Leader of the opposition in Andhra Pradesh state Legislative Council and former minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu has criticized Jagan for violating everything arbitrarily after he became the chief minister of the state. On Sunday, he told the media that Jagan had weakened the bureaucracy. Suppression of the rights of all sections is flagged. He appealed to the governor to intervene on the developments in the state.



Yanamala demanded that the governor protect the constitution and democracy and ensure constitutional rule. "People has to teach a lesson to YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for his unconstitutional rule," Jagan said.

He also said that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is killing Ambedkar's ideology of constitutional protection and participation of the weaker sections in governance. Yanamala said that disobeying High Court Division Bench orders on Panchayat elections is a contempt of court. "The chief minister was found guilty of violating the constitution by obstructing the powers of the Electoral Commission and is contributing to the implementation of Article 356, " Yanamala Ramakrishnudu said in a statement.