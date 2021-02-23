Panchayat polls proved TDP lost existence: YSRCP

Ongole : YSRCP Prakasam district general secretary Ronda Anjireddy said that the results in the panchayat elections proved that the Telugu Desam Party has lost its existence in the State.

In a press meet held in Ongole on Monday, Anjireddy said that the YSRCP won in 10,450 panchayats of the total 13,390 panchayats, while TDP won in just 2,075 panchayats only.

He said that the YSRCP has also won 837 of the 1,011 total panchayats in the Prakasam district, about 90 per cent of the panchayats under the leadership of minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy.

He alleged that the TDP president Nara Chandrababu Naidu tried to gain profit by instigating rivalry between groups in the villages, but the public taught him a lesson.

He said that the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy made sure to provide all welfare schemes to the eligible people irrespective of their political affiliation and that is the reason voters elected the YSRCP supported candidates in the panchayat elections.

He announced that they are confident that the YSRCP will get 90 per cent of the seats in the corporation, municipality, ZPTC and MPTC elections and the opposition party will completely disappear from the memory of the public. The YSRCP leaders YK Srinivasa Rao, K Ramesh, B Jalaiah participated in the press meet.