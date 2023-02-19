Panchayats elected unanimously yet to receive incentives

Srikakulam: Unanimously elected Grama Panchayats in the district are waiting for incentives for the past two years. Based on the population, the state government divided Grama Panchayats as major, medium and minor for allotment of funds. The government announced Rs 7 lakh for major, Rs 5 lakh for medium and Rs 4 lakh for minor panchayats.

The state government announced incentives to prevent election polling and related expenditure, to arrest political rivalries in the villages and also to encourage people towards peaceful life and for pro development attitude.

A total of 137 village panchayats, sarpanches and ward members were elected unanimously. After the declaration of panchayat results, officials concerned prepared a report and submitted the same to the government and requested to release incentives. After several requests, the government released incentives for 67 unanimously elected grama panchayats so far. "So far state government has released Rs 4 crore in first phase said, district panchayat officer (DPO), K Ravi Kumar while speaking to The Hans India." We are requesting the government to release remaining funds, the DPO said.