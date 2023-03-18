Panchayats told to generate revenue through SWPCs

Prakasam district Collector AS Dinesh Kumar advised the panchayats in the district to get more income by generating revenue through Solid Waste Processing Centres. He inspected the SWPC at Chandavaram village in Donakonda mandal on Friday and interacted with sanitation workers at Coffee with CLAP Mitras at the processing centre.





He visited Donakonda mandal and participated in a series of programmes on Friday. He inspected Badapuram layout for Jagananna Colony and interacted with the beneficiaries and reviewed the progress of the construction of houses with the officials. He found that number of beneficiaries hadn't started the construction yet and ordered the officials to find out the reasons for their failure. He ordered them to see financial support extended to the eligible beneficiaries under the SHGs or Unnati schemes and cancel the allotment if they already own plots somewhere else.





The Collector advised the teachers of ZP High School and Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya to focus on the education of students and ensure all Class X students perform better. Along with other officials, he tasted the midday meals at the ZPHS and ordered the staff concerned to provide tasty and healthy food to the students.





District Panchayat Officer GV Narayana Reddy explained the working of Solid Waste Processing Centre constructed at Chandavaram as part of Jagananna Swachha Sankalpam, to Collector Dinesh Kumar during inspection.





Responding to the pleas of sanitary workers during interaction with them, the Collector ordered the officials to pay salaries to them every month. He told them to do waste segregation and sell dry waste while using wet waste for making vermicompost. He asked the officials to see that all villages are clean and hygienic and generate revenue from the waste processing centres.





Later, Collector Dinesh Kumar, DPO Narayana Reddy and other officers visited Buddhist sites in Chandavaram village and inspected the artefacts and interacted with locals.