Panel advocates transparency in functioning of PSUs

Guntur: Public Sector Undertakings must function with transparency, responsibility, and complete accountability, stated Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly Public Undertakings Committee Chairman Koona Ravi Kumar.

The committee, led by Koona Ravi Kumar visited Guntur city on Tuesday and reviewed the functioning of the AP Forest Development Corporation, AP Medical Services & Infrastructure Development Corporation, AP Aviation Corporation, and AP Airports Development Corporation at the Collectorate on Tuesday. Speaking on the occasion, the chairman said every PSU receiving government funds must maintain proper statistics, audit records, and financial documentation. He instructed that all mandatory inspections be completed within each financial year. The committee evaluates the efficiency, performance, and accountability of all government PSUs to enhance state revenue generation. He directed every PSU to submit annual activity and financial reports without fail and to address audit objections promptly. The committee will examine 182 PSUs in total, of which 30 have already been reviewed. The chairman questioned the AP Forest Development Corporation for not submitting annual reports for eight years and the APMSIDC for failing to submit reports since 2014. He ordered immediate submission of audit objections and recommended disciplinary action against responsible officers. He directed the preparation of an action plan to strengthen the Forest Development Corporation and explore eco-tourism projects under PPP mode. He questioned the AP Airports Development Corporation for not conducting audits for six years and instructed completion before the upcoming Budget Session.

District collector A Thameem Ansariya was also present.