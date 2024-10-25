Live
- David Warner’s lifetime leadership ban overturned by Cricket Australia
- Loan limit under PM Mudra Yojana raised to Rs 20 lakh from Rs 10 lakh
- Time is ripe to join India's growth story: PM Modi tells German biz delegation
- Essar Group appoints Manu Kapoor as Group Chief of Public Policy and Corporate Affairs
- Tensions Rise at Telangana Secretariat as Constables' Families Protest
- Dyson Big Ball™ Launches in India: The Most Powerful Corded Vacuum with 5-Year Warranty
- How AI can help you check your calories during festive season binge eating
- Bandi Sanjay Accuses Congress, BRS of Neglecting Musi River’s Revival
- Vishal Mishra set to make his UK concert debut
- Wondering Why ‘Balu Gani Talkies’ Is a Hit on OTT? Here’s the Scoop
Just In
Panel formed to address issues related to ethanol industry
Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari): In response to public unrest regarding the Assago Ethanol Industries in Gummalladoddi, District Collector P...
Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari): In response to public unrest regarding the Assago Ethanol Industries in Gummalladoddi, District Collector P Prasanthi has established a committee to address the issues.
On Thursday evening, the Collector convened a meeting with officials from the Industries and Environment departments in her chamber.
During the meeting, she stated that the committee had been formed to focus on resolving the problems associated with the Assago Ethanol Industries. She mentioned that the committee comprises officials from relevant departments, local residents and representatives from the Assago industry to ensure a comprehensive approach to the concerns raised by the community.
The committee which was formed to address issues related to Assago Ethanol Industries includes officials from Revenue, Industries, Environment, and other departments. The Collector said that the committee will study concerns raised by residents, including the impact of pollution from the industry and employment opportunities for youth in the area. The team of officials will also conduct field inspections, she said.
Rajahmundry RDO R Krishna Naik, district industries officer Srivanidhar Raman, executive engineer MBS Sankara Rao from the East Godavari Pollution Control Board and industries promotion officer Pradeep Kumar participated in the meeting.
Meanwhile, protestors in Gummalladoddi have expressed their rejection of the committee announced by the Collector. They have collectively demanded the immediate closure of the Assago company and submitted a petition to the RDO in this regard.
Congress leader Marothi Siva Ganesh and social activist Patamsetti Suryachandra Rao stated that the company was constructed in violation of regulations and urged for its relocation from the area. The hunger strike against Assago Industries in Gummalladoddi has reached its third day. On Thursday, social activist Sridevi joined the protest.