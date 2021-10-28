Papikondalu boat trips to start from November 7

Amaravati: After more than two years, boat operations will resume to the popular tourism destination Papikondalu from November 7, much to the delight of tourists and boat operators.

Following the capsize of Royal Vasishta in River Godavari at Kachaluru, boat services were suspended from September 15, 2019. Of the total 77 tourists and crew members aboard Royal Vasishta, only 26 survived in the mishap.

Addressing the boat operators on Wednesday, Minister for Tourism Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao said that the government is keen on the safety of tourists apart from promoting tourism in the State. He pointed out that the States like Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Kerala flourished only due to tourism.

Efforts are being made to make Polavaram as a tourist hub in near future. The Minister recalled that the government had set up nine command control centres to avoid boat mishaps. The officials were instructed to appoint sufficient manpower in these centres.

The State government had decided to fix the fare from Rajamahendravaram to Papikondalu at Rs 1,250 per person including food. He said that the boats are permitted to run in the river when the water level is 28 metres and the Irrigation department would be asked to increase the level to 30 metres.

The boat operators appealed to the Minister not to allow the corporate firms to enter the boat operations in Godavari which would adversely affect their livelihood.

The Minister assured them that there were no such proposals as of now.

The boat operators sought permission to run boats from West Godavari also.

APTDC managing director Satyanarayana, SE AL Malla Reddy, boat operators and Irrigation department officials were present.