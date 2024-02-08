Paradi school students to participate in Softball competition at national level

Principal Nageswara Rao PD Venkat Naidu expressed his congratulations to three students from Paradi School, Supriya, Tejaswini, and Chaitanya, for their achievements in the Andhra Pradesh Softball Junior National. He commended their hard work and dedication that led them to be selected to represent the state at the national level competition.

The competition will take place in Gujarat starting from the 22nd of this month. Principal wished the students all the best and encouraged them to perform their best in the upcoming tournament.