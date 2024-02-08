  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Paradi school students to participate in Softball competition at national level

Paradi school students to participate in Softball competition at national level
x
Highlights

Principal Nageswara Rao PD Venkat Naidu expressed his congratulations to three students from Paradi School, Supriya, Tejaswini, and Chaitanya, for their achievements in the Andhra Pradesh Softball Junior National.

Principal Nageswara Rao PD Venkat Naidu expressed his congratulations to three students from Paradi School, Supriya, Tejaswini, and Chaitanya, for their achievements in the Andhra Pradesh Softball Junior National. He commended their hard work and dedication that led them to be selected to represent the state at the national level competition.

The competition will take place in Gujarat starting from the 22nd of this month. Principal wished the students all the best and encouraged them to perform their best in the upcoming tournament.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X