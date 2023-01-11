Parents of a two-year-old Honey meets YS Jagan, thanks govt. over the assistance

The parents of two-year old Honey from Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district who received a financial assistance from Andhra Pradesh government met the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the CM camp office in Tadepalli. Honey's parents Nagalakshmi and Rambabu met the CM who was visiting Konaseema district earlier for the treatment of a child suffering from a rare Gocker's disease. As a result, CM Jagan sanctioned Rs. 1 crore for the child's treatment.

The government is also providing a pension of Rs.10,000 per month along with the expensive injections required for the treatment of child honey. Meanwhile, Honey is healthy while receiving treatment on the orders of the Chief Minister.

On the occasion of Honey's birthday, parents thanked CM Jagan who blessed the child.