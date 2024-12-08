‘Parents should discuss student’s academic progress with teachers’

Tirupati : The State government is making significant strides in enhancing public schools to match the quality of private institutions. As part of this initiative, large-scale Parent-Teacher Meetings (PTMs) were organised across the State to foster collaboration between teachers and parents. District Collector Dr S Venkateswar took part in the programme at Thondamanadu ZP High School in Srikalahasti constituency on Saturday.

The Collector stressed that for the first time in the country, a mega PTM was being held simultaneously across all government schools. He credited this initiative to Education Minister Nara Lokesh, noting its importance in involving parents in their children’s academic and personal development.

The Collector urged teachers and parents to engage actively in discussions about students’ academic progress, interests and extracurricular activities. He pointed out that while private schools routinely hold PTMs, this initiative in government schools is a significant step toward fostering creativity and holistic development among students.

Holistic Progress Cards were introduced, capturing students’ academic performance, interests and hobbies. Health cards were also distributed to ensure students’ well-being. The Collector noted that these measures would help identify attendance issues and health problems, allowing teachers to address them promptly. He encouraged students to aim high, stay disciplined, and limit excessive mobile use, focusing on educational purposes instead.

During the event, additional classrooms and RO water plants were proposed to improve infrastructure. RDO Bhanu Prakash Reddy was directed to identify land for a playground, while requests for hostel facilities and junior colleges were considered for further action. The programme also included interactive sessions, where the Collector engaged with parents and students.

Alumni and school management committee chairman Achyutayya expressed joy over the Collector’s visit, urging students to set ambitious goals and pursue them diligently. Several parents praised the government for the initiative, expressing confidence in the teachers’ dedication and the meetings’ impact on their children’s education. DEO KVN Kumar and School faculty were present.