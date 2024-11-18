Parents, teachers urged to let children grow freely

Vijayawada: Parents and teachers should ensure that children have a wonderful childhood, said Vasireddy Ramesh, founder of Balotsavam during the valedictory function of the three-day Amaravati Balotsavam held here on Sunday.

As many as 12,000 students from about 400 schools participated in the Balotsav competing with each other in various categories in the last three days.

Dr Ramesh Babu said that he had been going around the venue looking at the enthusiasm of the children and feeling one of them.

He recalled that a similar programme with 2,600 children was conducted last week at Kothagudem and the parents were very happy to experience the change in their wards.

MLC KS Lakshamana Rao hailed the organisers for organising such a wonderful programme. As per the statistics, 78 lakh children in government schools and 37 lakh in private schools are studying.

He urged the government to set up a special council for their development.

President of Kriya Pillala Panduga of Kakinda Jagannadha Rao, Balotsav president SP Rama Raju, general secretary Ramisetti Kondala Rao, secretary Pinnamaneni Muralikrishna, Bayana Venkata Rao, Canara Bank general manager Vijayalakshmi, Swaroopa Rani and others participated in the meeting which was presided over by Gidugu Ravindranath.

The winners were presented prizes.