Parents urged to infuse spirit of patriotism in kids

Rajamahendravaram: Principal District Judge Gandham Sunitha said that on the occasion of Independence Day, the people who made sacrifices for the independence for the country should be remembered.



She hoisted the national flag at the district court premises on Tuesday. Speaking on the occasion, she said efforts should be made to develop the spirit of sacrifice in children.

She said it is very important to encourage children to actively participate in essay-writing competitions. On the occasion of the 77th Independence Day, the District Legal Services Authority distributed prizes to the winners of the essay-writing and elocution competitions organized by the DLSA to students of various schools.

DLSA secretary and Senior judge Pratyusha Kumari called upon parents to inculcate patriotism in their children from the student stage.

Judicial officers, lawyers, and others participated in the Independence Day celebrations.