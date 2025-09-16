Paritala slams negligence in resolving revenue issues in Tadimarri

Anantapur: Strong resentment was expressed by Dharmavaram TDP in-charge Paritala Sriram over the alleged negligence of officials in resolving long-pending revenue issues in Tadimarri mandal.

Sriram, accompanied by several aggrieved villagers, visited the Tahsildar’s office on Monday during grievance redressal programme. He questioned the Tahsildar as to why genuine revenue-related problems of local residents were not being addressed despite repeated representations.

According to villagers, despite approaching the Tahsildar’s office multiple times regarding land disputes and ownership records, their pleas went unheard. They alleged that some Village Revenue Officers (VROs) were dodging responsibility by citing the Tahsildar’s name, while the Tahsildar himself failed to provide proper responses. With no resolution in sight, the victims turned to Sriram for help.

Sriram confronted the officials, highlighting specific cases where ancestral lands were allegedly transferred into other names and property records were tampered with without the knowledge of rightful owners. He expressed anger that even clear and justified claims were being delayed for months.

When summoned, the VROs blamed one another, further frustrating both the victims and Sriram. He condemned such evasive behaviour and warned officials against wasting time by shifting responsibility.

Sriram demanded immediate corrective measures and stressed that it was unacceptable to harass people by prolonging the resolution of legitimate revenue issues. He urged revenue officials to act responsibly and deliver justice without further delay.