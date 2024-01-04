Paritala Sriram receives good response for Padayatra in Dharmavaram

The padayatra of TDP in-charge Paritala Sriram in Dharmavaram Constituency has received a good response on the first day. The purpose of this padayatra is to develop a manifesto for Dharmavaram and understand the issues faced by the people directly.

The day started with a special pooja at Yallamma Ammavari temple in Venkatapuram, followed by a pooja at Paritala Ghat. Sriram then arrived at the Dharmavaram Telugu Desam Party office and was joined by other leaders. The march began from the 40th ward, with residents welcoming Sriram in every house. He listened to the problems voiced by the people, including issues with Ammaodi, roads, and drainage.

The leaders of the Valmiki community also met Sriram to discuss their inclusion in the ST list. Sriram assured them that he will do everything possible to address their concerns and bring it to the attention of Chandrababu. On the first day, Sriram visited 8 wards and listened to numerous problems.

He promised to address these issues within the first month of coming to power and is preparing a manifesto for Dharmavaram on behalf of the Telugu Desam Party. The padayatra will continue for five days.















