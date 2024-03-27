Paritala Sunitha alleges YSRCP govt. of not fulfilling promises

Former minister Paritala Sunitha has criticized Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy for not fulfilling his promises and for failing to do good to any community during his five-year rule in Andhra Pradesh. Sunitha spoke to the media at her camp office in Anantapur city, stating that 85% of the promises made by CM Jagan have not been fulfilled.

She accused Jagan of lying about fulfilling 99% of his promises and criticized him for not addressing the issue of alcohol prohibition but instead turning alcohol into a source of income, putting the health of the state's people at risk.

Sunitha also pointed out that Jagan had failed to lower electricity rates as promised, instead increasing charges 9 times and burdening the state with 64 thousand crores. She also highlighted that Jagan had not followed through on his promise to provide 2.30 lakh jobs, releasing a "jobless calendar" instead.

The former minister also criticized Jagan for exploiting sand in all parts of the state, depriving the common man and negatively impacting construction workers. She further accused Jagan of failing to uphold his promise to build 25 lakh houses and of being unjust to farmers, providing insufficient support despite claiming to have changed their lives with a mere 15,000 rupees.

Sunitha called on the people of Andhra Pradesh to vote out Jagan, who she claimed had looted more than 8 lakh crores during his time in office. The meeting was attended by Raptadu mandal TDP convener Kuruba Pampu Kondappa and Boya Jayaramulu.