Paritala Sunitha assures support to a woman

A BC woman from a village, who lost her husband during the COVID-19 pandemic. Gautami shares her grievances with the villagers, explaining how YCP leaders and MLA Prakash Reddy had promised to support her but failed to do so. She expresses her disappointment in not receiving any assistance apart from her pension and unpaid bills.

Gautami also mentions that whenever she seeks protection from authorities against attacks, they are slow to respond.

However, former minister Paritala Sunitha, who organized the program, assures Gautami that she will be supported and encourages her not to lose hope. The incident raises questions about the alleged incompetence and lack of support under the YCP government.