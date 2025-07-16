Paritala Sunitha pays tributes to CRPF jawan Murali

Shivapuram: Rapthadu MLA Paritala Sunitha paid rich tributes to CRPF jawan Kanchukunta Murali, who died by suicide while on duty in Chhattisgarh.

The 65th Battalion jawan, a native of Shivapuram village in Kanaganapalli Mandal, was posted in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, and reportedly took his own life on Monday due to financial distress.

Upon the arrival of his mortal remains in his native village, MLA Paritala Sunitha, accompanied by CRPF officials, visited the family to offer her condolences. She placed the national flag over the jawan’s body and rendered a ceremonial salute as a mark of respect.

Moved by the grief of the family, MLA Sunitha consoled the jawan’s wife and relatives, assuring them that the government stands firmly by their side.

She immediately announced financial assistance of Rs 50,000, a house site patta, and a government-built house. She also promised a job opportunity for the jawan’s sister and assured that all eligible government compensations would be provided soon.

“The untimely death of such a young jawan is deeply saddening. I pray that God gives strength to the grieving family,” Sunitha stated.

The matter was also brought to the attention of HRD Minister Nara Lokesh, who responded promptly and assured that the government would fully support the jawan’s family. He extended his heartfelt condolences and promised every possible assistance.